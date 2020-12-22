12 Sports Original: Kyler Murray and Hector Nahle

Hector Nahle, a Murray fan and quarterback from Mexico, reached out to the Cardinals quarterback before he was about to undergo surgery for his cancer treatment.

PHOENIX — Kyler Murray the football player is pretty special. His breakout second season in the NFL has the Cardinals in the playoff hunt for the first time since 2015.

But life is always bigger than anything that happens on the field, which is why Kyler Murray, the person, has one of the biggest hearts out there.

Many of you probably have seen the Instagram videos from early December.

Hector Nahle, a Murray fan and quarterback from Mexico, reaching out to the Cardinals quarterback before he was about to undergo surgery for his cancer treatment.

Hector telling Murray he was his inspiration. Thanks to the power of social media, Murray saw Hector’s video and responded.

But this is just the beginning of this amazing story!