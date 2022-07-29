Free tickets available for Cardinals' 'Back Together Saturday' celebration

NFL Network will bring live Arizona Cardinals coverage Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are taking part in a league-wide "Back Together Saturday" celebration and inviting fans to join the festivities on Saturday.

The Cardinals' practice at State Farm Stadium will be open to the public at from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is also set to address the crowd before practice, the team said.

The celebration marks the return of football across the National Football League. Activities for fans include concessions, access to all the latest merchandise at the team store and an interactive zone with games for kids ages 5-12.

NFL Network will also be live in Glendale at Cardinals practice providing coverage from 1-4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free but digital tickets will be required for entry. Individuals may secure up to four free tickets.

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.