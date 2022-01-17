Buccaneers will host Rams in NFC Divisional Round

Tampa Bay is looking to get revenge for their Week 3 loss against Los Angeles.

TAMPA, Fla. — Who will be the next team standing in the way of Tom Brady's mission to win back-to-back Super Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That's the question a lot of Bucs fans had Monday night.

And, after a dominant 34-11 win against the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round, the Los Angeles Rams answered that question.

Both teams came into Monday's game with something to prove. The Rams walked into SoFi Stadium needing to show the world they are still Super Bowl contenders three years after a deflating loss to a then Brady-led Patriots team in Super Bowl LIII.

The Bucs have some history with Los Angeles this season. The team suffered a disappointing 34-24 loss to the Rams in Week 3 of the season.

Tampa Bay, which entered the playoffs as the second seed of the NFC, made quick work of the Eagles during their Wild Card Round game this past Sunday. In a 31-15 thumping, Brady threw two touchdown passes while the defense secured two interceptions.