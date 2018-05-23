GLENDALE, Ariz. - Super Bowl LVII is officially coming to Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals announced the news Wednesday morning following a vote by NFL team owners at the spring meetings in Atlanta.

"It is a testament to the stellar reputation that our community has earned for staging world-class events and there are none bigger than the Super Bowl." David Rousseau, Arizona Super Bowl host committee chairman, said. "We clearly have the facilities, the infrastructure and most importantly the people to execute an event that has proven to have such a profoundly positive impact on our region."

Super Bowl LVII will cap the 2022 NFL season and will be the fourth played in Arizona. It will be the third Super Bowl in 15 years hosted at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The New England Patriots have played in two of the three Super Bowls in Glendale, losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII (42) and beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX (49).

Arizona also hosted Super Bowl XXX (30) at Sun Devil Stadium. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in that game.

Gov. Doug Ducey said hosting the Super Bowl has a "tremendous" economic impact on Arizona.

According to a release, citing a study from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, the 2015 Super Bowl and its accompanying events had a gross economic impact of over $700 million for the region. It was the "largest economic impact of any special event ever held in Arizona."

And by the time Super Bowl 57 makes its way to the desert, the University of Phoenix Stadium, according to a release, will have undergone $100 million in improvements.

“We are very grateful that the NFL and its owners have once again selected Arizona to host the pre-eminent event in sports,” David Rousseau said.

With Super Bowl LVII, Arizona will join a group of four places — South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay — as the only sites to host the game at least four times.

