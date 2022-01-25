Official Super Bowl LVII kick-off event in Glendale

The Arizona Host Committee will kick off the countdown to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale on Monday. It will be the fourth Super Bowl hosted at State Farm Stadium.

The Arizona Host Committee officially kicked off the countdown to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale on Monday. It will be the fourth Super Bowl hosted at State Farm Stadium.

Monday's event will reveal the official host committee's logo and details on what Super Bowl LVII means to showcase Arizona on a worldwide stage. The last Super Bowl held in Arizona in 2015 reported a record economic impact.

Super Bowl LVII in Arizona is just over one year away! Great to kick off this morning our state’s 4th time hosting one of the biggest events in sports. #SB57 1/ pic.twitter.com/HGK3agrmxT — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 24, 2022

A study by the Seidman Research Institute, W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, found the 2015 Super Bowl and related events produced a gross economic impact of more than $719 million dollars for the region. That was the largest economic impact of any special event ever held in Arizona. Additionally, more than 1,000,000 people visited Super Bowl Central in Downtown Phoenix.

The Super Bowl Committee is also talked about its role in coordinating with the NFL and other stakeholders.

South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay are the only other sites to have hosted four Super Bowls, according to the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. Arizona will take a spot on that list early next year.

2023's big game will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale.

