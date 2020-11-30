49ers set to play two home games at State Farm Stadium

San Francisco's Week 13 and 14 games are now going to be played in Arizona, the team announced Monday.

PHOENIX — It looks like the San Francisco 49ers will be playing football in Arizona for at least two games this year.

The club announced Monday that the team will call State Farm Stadium home for two home games this season. According to a statement released by the team, the 49ers' Week 13 and 14 home games will be played at the current home of the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's the full statement from the 49ers:

"The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

"Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time."

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Santa Clara County’s new restrictions banned contact sports in the area, including Levi’s Stadium, and mandates a two-week quarantine period for anyone traveling more than 150 miles away.

The Cardinals are set to host the 49ers during their Week 16 matchup on the day after Christmas as well.