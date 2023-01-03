15-year-old podcaster was a big hit at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s by far the best story from Day 1 of the NFL Combine.
Sitting in his wheelchair right in front of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was 15-year-old sports podcaster Giovanni Hamilton.
He's an Eagles super fan, mostly known in the sports world for his show -- called “The Giovanni Show Podcast.” Recently, his show has nearly 60,000 followers on Twitter and Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz helped him get to the Super Bowl.
His questions to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts even went viral – much like most of his interviews tend to do.
Hamilton lives with Szhwartz-Jampel syndrome, his Mom describes it as a combination of muscular dystrophy and dwarfism. He has undergone 24 surgeries and need two more on both if his knees.
I had a chance to catch up with Hamilton moments after his question to Gannon. Here's a little about what he had to say.
