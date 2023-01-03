15-year-old podcaster was a big hit at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

He's an Eagles super fan, mostly known in the sports world for his show -- called “The Giovanni Show Podcast.”

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s by far the best story from Day 1 of the NFL Combine.

Sitting in his wheelchair right in front of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was 15-year-old sports podcaster Giovanni Hamilton.

He's an Eagles super fan, mostly known in the sports world for his show -- called “The Giovanni Show Podcast.” Recently, his show has nearly 60,000 followers on Twitter and Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz helped him get to the Super Bowl.

His questions to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts even went viral – much like most of his interviews tend to do.

“what lesson did you learn from this that you’ll take to the next game”



“cherish these moments”



take a look pic.twitter.com/dEBgHezAQl — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) February 13, 2023

Hamilton lives with Szhwartz-Jampel syndrome, his Mom describes it as a combination of muscular dystrophy and dwarfism. He has undergone 24 surgeries and need two more on both if his knees.

“How do you plan to replicate such a great season with a different team”



Take a look! pic.twitter.com/yPdOIqRb37 — The Giovanni Show Podcast (@GioThePodcaster) February 28, 2023

I had a chance to catch up with Hamilton moments after his question to Gannon. Here's a little about what he had to say.

Tonight at 10 on @12News.. this was by far the best moment of the day at the #NFLCombine.



Meet and see the story behind 15-year-old sports podcaster Giovanni. @12SportsAZ https://t.co/q8bGnUPSko pic.twitter.com/abWTbAFsez — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 1, 2023

