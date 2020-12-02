EAST LANSING, Mich. — Just three days after denying he could leave Boulder for East Lansing, Colorado head coach football Mel Tucker is abandoning the Buffaloes for Michigan State, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic late Tuesday night.

Feldman reported Michigan State caught Tucker's attention by offering to double his $2.7M annual salary he received from Colorado.

9NEWS Sports could not immediately confirm the report.

Rumors of a potential move where squashed by Tucker on Saturday afternoon, but that turned out to be nothing more than a ruse.

"While I am flattered to be considered for the HC job @MSU_football, I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches & supporters. #UnfinishedBusiness #GoBuffs We are #Relentless #Culture #TheBuild," Tucker tweeted.

Tucker spent only one season at Colorado, posting a 5-7 record.

RELATED: Social media reacts to Mel Tucker leaving CU after 5-7 season

RELATED: MIC'd Up: A day in the life of Mel Tucker

Tucker's departure from the Pac-12 is another blow to a conference that has lost Washington's Chris Petersen and Washington State's Mike Leach this offseason.

The Colorado Buffaloes open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Colorado State at Fort Collins' Canvas Stadium.

RELATED: Social media reacts to Mel Tucker leaving CU after 5-7 season

RELATED: CU unretiring 3 numbers after requests from football recruits

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports