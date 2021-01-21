x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Ncaaf

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June

Scott's current contract was set to expire June 2022, but he will only finish out this academic year and assist with the transition to his successor.
Credit: AP
Pac-12 Conference Commissioner Larry Scott speaks during the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal, but struggled to keep up in revenue and exposure with some of its Power Five peers. 

Sports Business Journal first reported the news Wednesday night and a person with knowledge of what was being called a mutual decision between Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee confirmed it to AP.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official statement from the conference was expected later Wednesday. 

Scott's current contract was set to expire June 2022, but he will only finish out this academic year and assist with the transition to his successor. 

RELATED: CU's Karl Dorrell receives 'First Year' Coach of the Year honors

RELATED: No. 1 Stanford women's basketball brings plethora of Colorado basketball talent to Boulder