GCU's basketball equipment left in Arizona as team heads to March Madness

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University's men's basketball team landed in Denver for March Madness on Wednesday -- but their equipment did not.

Instead, it was accidentally left on the bus, GCU told 12Sports.

That's a different type of madness.

Regis University in Denver stepped in to help and offered practice gear to GCU so the team could get some reps in ahead of their game Friday against Gonzaga.

GCU said a staffer spent time Wednesday shopping for new gear in the Denver metro area and an equipment manager would be flying in the team's gear on Thursday.

What did make it on the charter was the band and cheerleading gear, GCU said.

GCU will be a 14 seed and face off against 3-seed Gonzaga Friday in the West Region.

