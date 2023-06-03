Biden's bracket for the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments doesn't have a No. 1 seed winning the championship.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday released his March Madness bracket.

Of the 68 teams competing in the men's tournament, he selected No. 2 seed Arizona to win the national championship.

Biden's bracket has Arizona beating No. 1 seed Kansas in the championship game, and No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 2 seed Texas making it to the Final Four in Houston.

In the women's tournament, Biden picked Villanova to win the national championship. His bracket has Villanova beating No. 1 seed South Carolina in the championship game, and No. 1 seed Stanford and No. 2 seed UConn also making it to the Final Four.

Presidential March Madness brackets became a tradition during Barack Obama's time in office, as he would fill one out then discuss it on SportsCenter each year. Former president Donald Trump declined ESPN's offer to take part when asked to participate in 2017.

Obama March Madness 2023 picks

This year, Obama picked Duke to beat Houston in the men's national championship. The former president selected South Carolina to beat Indiana in the women's national championship game.

It’s the best time of year! My #MarchMadness brackets will get busted soon enough, but here are my picks.



What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com also notes that the odds are more like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the person making the bracket takes into account info about which teams are better and tournament history.

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred just three years ago.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.