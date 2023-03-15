March Madness: ASU dominates Nevada 98-73; plays TCU Friday

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Sun Devils are headed to Denver after dominating Nevada Wednesday night in the NCAA First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.
ASU won 98-73.
Next for the Sun Devils is TCU in the first round on Friday.
ASU was ahead by 30 points just seconds into the second half against Nevada.
The Wolfpack fought back, cutting that lead to 20 points but were unable to put a stop to the Sun Devils.
ASU dominated in the first half, taking a 10-point lead early in the game after a 13-0 run -- followed by a 22-2 run -- giving the Sun Devils a big lead at halftime: 53-26.
ASU shot 68% from the field during the first half.
Game stats
NEVADA (22-11)
Coleman 6-11 0-0 14, D.Williams 4-7 0-0 12, Baker 6-10 4-4 17, Blackshear 1-3 2-2 4, Lucas 2-6 2-2 7, McIntosh 2-4 2-2 8, Davidson 0-4 2-4 2, Pettigrew 3-3 0-0 7, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 12-14 73.
ARIZONA ST. (23-12)
Washington 4-6 1-2 9, Des.Cambridge 5-10 6-6 17, Dev.Cambridge 4-6 5-6 15, Collins 2-2 0-0 4, Horne 7-10 2-3 20, Neal 6-7 3-7 16, Gaffney 2-5 0-0 5, Muhammad 5-7 0-0 12, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-2 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-55 17-24 98.
Starting lineup:
ASU is in the West Region along with fellow in-state school Grand Canyon University.
After a couple of wins in the Pac-12 tournament, ASU hopes to get back in the win column and start what hopes to be a long run in the NCAA tournament.
