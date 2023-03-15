March Madness: ASU dominates Nevada 98-73; plays TCU Friday

ASU will face TCU in the first round on Friday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State University Sun Devils are headed to Denver after dominating Nevada Wednesday night in the NCAA First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

ASU won 98-73.

Next for the Sun Devils is TCU in the first round on Friday.

LEFT NO DOUBT 😈@SunDevilHoops cruises past Nevada in the First Four 🔱 pic.twitter.com/e0VoN5UlDJ — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 16, 2023

ASU was ahead by 30 points just seconds into the second half against Nevada.

The Wolfpack fought back, cutting that lead to 20 points but were unable to put a stop to the Sun Devils.

ASU dominated in the first half, taking a 10-point lead early in the game after a 13-0 run -- followed by a 22-2 run -- giving the Sun Devils a big lead at halftime: 53-26.

ASU shot 68% from the field during the first half.

Arizona State responds with a big 13-0 run to jump out to a 10 point lead 👀#MarchMadness @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/SO2q17Cwum — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

What a first half from Arizona State 🔥



They shot 68% from the field and take a 53-26 lead into the break 👏#MarchMadness @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/BuxdVx8Y37 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

Game stats

NEVADA (22-11)

Coleman 6-11 0-0 14, D.Williams 4-7 0-0 12, Baker 6-10 4-4 17, Blackshear 1-3 2-2 4, Lucas 2-6 2-2 7, McIntosh 2-4 2-2 8, Davidson 0-4 2-4 2, Pettigrew 3-3 0-0 7, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 12-14 73.

ARIZONA ST. (23-12)

Washington 4-6 1-2 9, Des.Cambridge 5-10 6-6 17, Dev.Cambridge 4-6 5-6 15, Collins 2-2 0-0 4, Horne 7-10 2-3 20, Neal 6-7 3-7 16, Gaffney 2-5 0-0 5, Muhammad 5-7 0-0 12, Brennan 0-0 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-2 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-55 17-24 98.

Starting lineup:

ASU is in the West Region along with fellow in-state school Grand Canyon University.

After a couple of wins in the Pac-12 tournament, ASU hopes to get back in the win column and start what hopes to be a long run in the NCAA tournament.

Today is the Day❗️



What we’ve been working all year for 🥁



Nothing beats the Big Dance 🏆



🏀 NCAA First Four

🆚 Nevada

⏰ 6:10 PM MST

📍 Dayton, OH

📺 @truTV

🔗 https://t.co/VB2R5SnhWD#ForksUp /// #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/XsHmyI9Zfa — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 15, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12Sports on YouTube