Arizona defeats UConn at Final Four; sets up all Pac-12 title game with Stanford

The Wildcats never trailed on their way to their first national championship game appearance.

Arizona has advanced to its first NCAA Women's basketball national championship game, defeating perennial powerhouse UConn 69-59. The Wildcats never trailed and led by as many as 14 in the second half before the Huskies clawed back.

Arizona will now face Pac-12 rival Stanford for the national championship on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The Cardinal won both regular season matchups over the Wildcats this season by double digits. They did not face each other in the Pac-12 tournament.