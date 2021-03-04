Arizona defeats UConn at Final Four; sets up all Pac-12 title game with Stanford

Arizona has advanced to its first NCAA Women's basketball national championship game, defeating perennial powerhouse UConn 69-59. The Wildcats never trailed and led by as many as 14 in the second half before the Huskies clawed back.
Arizona will now face Pac-12 rival Stanford for the national championship on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The Cardinal won both regular season matchups over the Wildcats this season by double digits. They did not face each other in the Pac-12 tournament.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.