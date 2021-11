The Wildcats moved to 4-0 on the season as they won easily over the Bison, and accomplished a feat that had not been done in 100 years

TUCSON, Ariz. — Christian Koloko had 16 points to lead five in double figures as Arizona routed North Dakota State 97-45.

Arizona (3-0) has won two in a row by more than 50 points for the first time since the 1920-21 season.

The last time the Wildcats had two 50-point wins in a season was 1997-98.

The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the floor and made nearly half of their 3-point attempts (13 of 27).

Jarius Cook scored 10 points for North Dakota State (2-2).

Arizona basketball just find its new program mantra by way of Tommy Lloyd? pic.twitter.com/BmDNuU9U5e — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) November 17, 2021