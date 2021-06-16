NCAA is investigating ASU for possible recruiting violations, report says

TEMPE, Ariz. — It looks like the Arizona State University football team may be in hot water with the NCAA. According to a report from ESPN, the NCAA is investigating allegations of violations within the program.
The report, written by Adam Rittenberg, said the school confirmed the investigation in a statement to ESPN.
Potential violations are linked to recent recruiting practices and could involve several Arizona State coaches, sources told ESPN in the report.
This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.
