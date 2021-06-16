NCAA is investigating ASU for possible recruiting violations, report says

Potential violations are linked to recent recruiting practices and could involve several ASU coaches, sources told ESPN in the report.

TEMPE, Ariz. — It looks like the Arizona State University football team may be in hot water with the NCAA. According to a report from ESPN, the NCAA is investigating allegations of violations within the program.

The report, written by Adam Rittenberg, said the school confirmed the investigation in a statement to ESPN.

Potential violations are linked to recent recruiting practices and could involve several Arizona State coaches, sources told ESPN in the report.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

12 Sports on YouTube