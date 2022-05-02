Suns vs. Mavericks: Game schedule for NBA Western Conference Semifinals

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.
The semifinals for the Western Conference NBA Playoffs kicked off May 1 and now it's time for the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks to tip-off for their second-round match-up.
Game 1 is set to begin Monday, May 2 and should be a highly-anticipated matchup between two hot teams.
If you're looking for how you can catch the action in person or on TV, here's a breakdown of the full seven-game schedule.
Suns second-round schedule
- Game 1: May 2 | Footprint Center | 7 p.m. | TNT
- Game 2: May 4 | Footprint Center | 7 p.m. | TNT
- Game 3: May 6 | American Airlines Center | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 4: May 8 | American Airlines Center | TBD | TBD
- Game 5: *May 10 | Footprint Center | TBD | TNT
- Game 6: *May 12 | American Airlines Center | TBD | ESPN
- Game 7: *May 15 | Footprint Center | TBD | TBD
*if necessary
