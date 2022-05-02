Suns vs. Mavericks: Game schedule for NBA Western Conference Semifinals

The Phoenix Suns will be facing off with the Dallas Mavericks in the semifinals of the Western Conference NBA Playoffs. Here's how to watch the games.

The semifinals for the Western Conference NBA Playoffs kicked off May 1 and now it's time for the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks to tip-off for their second-round match-up.

Game 1 is set to begin Monday, May 2 and should be a highly-anticipated matchup between two hot teams.

If you're looking for how you can catch the action in person or on TV, here's a breakdown of the full seven-game schedule.

Suns second-round schedule

Game 1: May 2 | Footprint Center | 7 p.m. | TNT

May 2 | Footprint Center | 7 p.m. | TNT Game 2: May 4 | Footprint Center | 7 p.m. | TNT

May 4 | Footprint Center | 7 p.m. | TNT Game 3: May 6 | American Airlines Center | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

May 6 | American Airlines Center | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 4: May 8 | American Airlines Center | TBD | TBD

May 8 | American Airlines Center | TBD | TBD Game 5: *May 10 | Footprint Center | TBD | TNT

*May 10 | Footprint Center | TBD | TNT Game 6: *May 12 | American Airlines Center | TBD | ESPN

*May 12 | American Airlines Center | TBD | ESPN Game 7: *May 15 | Footprint Center | TBD | TBD

*if necessary

