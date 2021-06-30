What to expect from Suns vs. Clippers in Game 6

After a lackluster performance in Game 5, can the Phoenix Suns close out the series on the road and earn a trip to the NBA Finals?

PHOENIX — More Cameron Johnson and less Cameron Payne? Devin Booker at point guard? Or… less Chris Paul? Ideas are plentiful among Suns fans and NBA viewers this week following a 116-102 loss by the Suns at the hands of the Clippers in Game Five.

While there is some merit to adjusting to match the Clippers’ level of urgency, benching an All-Star point guard or making wholesale changes to the rotation is probably unlikely deep into a playoff series, but the Suns clearly need some juice. Their offensive rating was just 104.1 in Game Five after posting a 112 offensive rating over the course of the postseason. They allowed Paul George to have the game of his life, shooting 15-20 from the field en route to a playoff career-high 41 points. Los Angeles played like the more desperate team (which they are) and killed the Suns’ chances to close out the series early at home.

“I think we're going to be ready for Game Six,” Devin Booker said postgame. “That's a tough loss for us at home with a chance to go to the NBA Finals.”

This is, after all, the same building in which Booker scored 47 points in a deciding Game Six against the Lakers earlier this postseason. It’s where the Suns have won three playoff games already, adding to their 5-2 road record during the playoffs overall. They have every right to be comfortable.

At the same time, confidence might be harder to come by. Because Chris Paul is still not yet himself, shooting 8-19 on Monday night in his third game back from the NBA health and safety protocol, the Clippers have been able to sell out to stop Deandre Ayton inside and Devin Booker outside. Both players put up counting stats on Monday night but were not at their best.

With Kawhi Leonard still out for the Clippers and Ivica Zubac questionable with an MCL sprain, the Clippers are bound to be at a fatigue and depth disadvantage in Wednesday night’s game. Yet the Suns have not over the past few games been able to rely on their usual recipe of defense plus Booker plus Paul.

Game Six will not likely be determined by a panic move from the Suns, but whether they can get back to playing swarming defense and scoring from all three levels with their star backcourt. If that comes to bear and we see a more familiar Suns unit on Wednesday, Phoenix will be headed to the NBA Finals.

