Here's what is at stake for the bet between Mikal Bridges and the Arizona Diamondbacks

Suns star Mikal Bridges put his pride on the line as the Arizona Diamondbacks play his hometown team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges loves the Valley of the Sun and the Valley loves him back.

Ever since he joined the Phoenix Suns during a draft-day trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, Bridges endeared himself to the Valley and its fans with his infectious personality and his on-court performance.

It's safe to say that he's very much enjoying his new home in the desert. But his heart will always be with his hometown, the City of Brotherly Love.

And that sentiment was no more evident than when he entered into a friendly wager with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It all started with a tweet about Mikal's love for Philly sports.

"Lets bring this back," Bridges tweeted referencing a previous tweet about turning his account into a Phillies fan page.

Lets bring this back https://t.co/64TNCQzPlJ — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) June 9, 2022

And the D-backs social team responded accordingly.

"This feels personal, and it hurts," the D-backs replied.

This feels personal, and it hurts. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/XJmjyHtjW8 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 10, 2022

After a brief back and forth, the D-backs offered an interesting proposition.

"We win the series, you come to a game in a full #Dbacks uniform - hat, jersey, pants, the works," the team tweeted. "Phillies win the series, we'll have Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day on our account when they come to town in August."

How about a friendly wager to make up for it? 😏



We win the series, you come to a game in a full #Dbacks uniform - hat, jersey, pants, the works.



Phillies win the series, we'll have Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day on our account when they come to town in August.



Deal? https://t.co/jvN10VFuDL — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 10, 2022

Bridges and the D-backs did a virtual agreement and the bet was on. Let's see who will come out on top!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports on YouTube