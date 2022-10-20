Stephen Curry screamed in excitement after the Suns dramatic win. Here's why

Golden State guard Stephen Curry, jumped for joy after the Suns won against the Mavs. But there was a particular person he was rooting for.

PHOENIX — You generally don't see players on rival teams rooting for an opposing team. But for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, he just couldn't help but cheer on the Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns overcame a 22-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks on opening night at the Footprint Center. The 107-105 victory was capped off by the winning shot from newly-acquired guard Damion Lee.

But why would Curry be so excited about the Suns win? Lee is a former teammate of Curry's from his time on the Warriors.

After Lee hit the clutch game-winner, Curry shared a video online of him celebrating the moment in his home.

"Yeah, Dame," Curry screamed in the video. "Stick with it!"

Suns fans 🤝 Steph pic.twitter.com/I4elabaSBn — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) October 20, 2022

The screams and cheers continued for a few moments before Curry hilariously realizes he woke up his kid.

It appears that Curry still has a deep friendship and respect for his former teammate and is happy for Lee's big shot.

Maybe this mean's Curry will go easy on the Suns when they face off this season? Yeah, wishful thinking.

