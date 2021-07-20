Valley urban artist creates Devin Booker mural in Glendale

Suns fans can find the mural near Glendale and 58th Avenue in Glendale. Suns selfies are welcomed.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Phoenix Suns fever is stretching across the Valley and fans are getting creative. It's also making our streets more colorful.

Shaggy is an urban artist, brightening up Glendale streets with his work.

“So basically, I wanted to represent Arizona the best way possible," Shaggy said.

Shaggy created a Suns mural in Glendale.

“I painted this for the city," he said. "It’s something I felt we needed to rally the Valley all over the place."

The mural showcases Suns superstar Devin Booker.

“He’s like the main show, you know he’s our star guy," Shaggy said.

He created the piece over about eight hours.

“98% cans," he said. "I do use a few brushes on some of those small details you see. But you’d be surprised what’s can and what’s brush on my work.”

Denise Quintana, Coyote Oaties shop owner and local Suns fan, commissioned the art.

“It feels amazing to see the city come together and life comes back together and everybody being happy and rallying," Quintana said.

Suns fans can find the mural near Glendale and 58th avenues, Suns selfies are welcomed.

