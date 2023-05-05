Torrey Craig shares humbling beginnings that led him to the NBA

Cameron Cox take you inside Craig’s journey from South Carolina to Australia to the NBA to fatherhood.

PHOENIX — Suns forward Torrey Craig has one of the most unique journeys in the NBA. If you look at it on paper, he’s probably not supposed to be here.

Growing up, Torrey’s mom went to prison for 18 years when he was just 5 years old. He would write his mom letters, doubling-down on his childhood promise to make it to the NBA.

The letters helped bring his mom peace and serve as Craig’s motivational reminders.

Craig’s grandma, sister and high school coaches took him in and raised him, but through all the change --- Craig’s mindset, promise and dream never changed.

