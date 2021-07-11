The Phoenix Suns lose Game 3 on the road, 120-100

The Suns fell to the Bucks and are now 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

MILWAUKEE — The Phoenix Suns fall to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 120-100.

The Milwaukee Bucks played their first home game in 47 years and made sure not to disappoint their fan base.

First Half

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton started the half aggressively, supporting Devin Booker, who was not connecting much with the basket and went 2-for-11 shooting and only seven points. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer wanted his team to have better ball movement going into the game and they did, allowing his team to manage a 10-0 run in the half.

Bucks lead at halftime 60-45 and head coach Monty Williams was not happy saying, "They're out freaking working us," to his team during halftime.

Second Half

While the Suns went with a smaller lineup early in the half and were able to go on a short-lived run, Booker would sit for most of the game. Cameron Johnson brought energy to his team with a right-hand dunk.

However, the restored energy Johnson brought to his team wouldn't be enough. Booker only played 29 minutes; ultimately allowing the Bucks' energy at home to surpass the Suns 120-100.

The Suns will play again on the road on Wednesday at 6 p.m.