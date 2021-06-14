The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets and the fans were ready to celebrate

Suns in 4! The Phoenix Suns fans made their way to the airport Sunday night to welcome home their team.

PHOENIX — Sunday belonged to the Phoenix Suns. As everyone readied to cheer on the team, the thoughts of a possible sweep over the Denver Nuggets were more than a dream.

With a commanding 3-0 series lead heading into the weekend, the Suns were ready to make a statement to the rest of the NBA.

And what a statement they made.

To the excitement of all Suns fans, the team took care of business and completed the four-game series sweep of the Nuggets. Up next, a date with the Utah Jazz or Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

It didn't take long for people to start celebrating Sunday's victory online, posting videos and pictures of themselves sweeping nuggets across Valley floors. But a large contingent of Suns fans made their way to Sky Harbor Airport to welcome home the team in style.

All along the roadway leading to the airport entrance, fans gathered to show their support. Many waving Suns banners and handmade signs. "Rally the Valley" and "Suns in 4" chants echoed through the area.

As the team landed and players made their way out in their vehicles, some took a moment to stop and share their appreciation for the fans. Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Deandre Ayton were just a few who took a moment to celebrate the sweep with fans.

PHOENIX I LOVE YOU 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/VODAQISjzg — Deandre Ayton (@DeandreAyton) June 14, 2021

It was an electric atmosphere and the Valley is eager to help root on the Suns in the next round of the NBA playoffs. For now, players, coaches and fans alike will rest up until the team's next opponent is finalized.

