Ayton's last-second dunk seals miracle win for Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are 2-0 over the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns stole Game 2 in miracle fashion Tuesday night as Deandre Ayton's last-second dunk sealed a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here's how it happened:

First Half

Game 2 was a physical start. Without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George was left with more responsibility. Booker and George both held nine points in the first half.

Double technicals were called on George and Jae Crowder. Cameron Payne, who started his second straight game in replace of Paul, led the half with 16 points while Ayton put up 12 points and six rebounds. The Suns lead 48-47 at halftime.

Second Half

Late in the third, Booker and Patrick Beverly bumped heads and drew blood, causing each to go to their locker rooms.

Beverly came back before the third quarter came to an end, but Booker remained behind to receive stitches until the top of the fourth quarter. High drama was the tale at the end of the fourth.

THIS IS SPECIAL FOLKS



6 more. — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) June 23, 2021

The lead became a tennis match, with a one-point difference for the last seconds of the game. George missed both lead-extending free throws causing the Suns to triumph thanks to Ayton with the final flush.

The Suns and Clippers will compete again on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. in Los Angeles.

The Suns and Clippers were without their key players, Chris Paul (Protocols) and Kawhi Leonard (right knee).

Sports