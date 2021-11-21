x
Suns win 12th straight with ease, roll past Nuggets 126-97

Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) gets fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo as Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Cam Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 and the fast-starting Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 12, routing the short-handed Denver Nuggets 126-97 on Sunday night.

 The Suns scored 48 points in the first quarter for a 20-point lead, hitting 7 of 8 3-pointers. Johnson, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder all hit two 3-pointers during the early run. 

The Suns haven’t lost since Oct. 27 against Sacramento when Harrison Barnes made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. 

It’s the longest winning streak for the franchise since they won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season.

Denver star forward Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist.

