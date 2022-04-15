Suns to play New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA playoffs

Suns will kick off the first-round on Sunday evening at Footprint Center.

PHOENIX — It is playoff basketball time in the Valley!

The Suns will open their pursuit for the franchise's first title on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 105-101, in a thrilling eight-seed play-in game on Friday night, clinching a ticket to play the league's hottest team.

The Suns finished the season 64-18, setting a franchise record in wins and secured the top seed throughout their playoff run.

Monty Williams and crew are ready to get going after seven games in between their last game and the first round of the playoffs.

Game 1 will be on Sunday at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports Arizona and TNT.

2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Games

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 | 6 p.m. | Home | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 2: Tuesday, April 19 | 7 p.m. | Home | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 3: Friday, April 22 | TBD | Away | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 24 | 6:30 p.m. | Away | Bally Sports Arizona/TNT

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 26 | TBD | Home | TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, April 28 | TBD | Away | TBD

*Game 7: Saturday, April 30 | TBD | Home | TBD

*If necessary

Tickets to Game 1 & 2 are on sale now on the Phoenix Suns website, while supplies last.

After a trip to the NBA Finals last season against the Milwaukee Bucks, Suns fans are eager to get back and cheer on the team again for what hopes to be a long playoff run.

