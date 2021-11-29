Suns vs. Warriors: two hottest teams in the NBA looking to continue win streaks

The Phoenix Suns are just one win away from having the longest winning streak in franchise history.

PHOENIX — If anyone doubted that the Phoenix Suns would not match the same Finals energy they had last season, then think again.

The Suns have won 16 straight games, matching the longest winning streak in franchise history, and are looking to win one more game to break that record.

However, it seems that fate works in mysterious ways because the team the Suns need to beat to pass their franchise record is the one team in the league that's doing slightly better than Phoenix— the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns take on the Warriors Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Footprint Center and it's gearing up to be a highly anticipated matchup.

The Warriors are ranked first in the Western Conference at 18-2, compared to the Suns' 17-3 record, and are also on a winning streak with seven straight games.

If Phoenix can overcome Golden State, they will have the best record through 20 games since having the same mark in 2004-05.

The Suns leading scorer, Devin Booker, is averaging 23.9 points per game. In Phoenix's dominating 113-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Booker walked away with 30 points. Chris Paul followed with 22 points.

The Warriors' Steph Curry is averaging 28.6 points per game and shooting 46 percent from the field and 42 percent from the three.

Back to work for both me and the Suns today. Big media crowd here for tomorrow night’s game too pic.twitter.com/gcqtC46Wuh — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 29, 2021

While there's still a whole lot of NBA games left to be played, there should be no doubt that the Suns' Finals run wasn't a fluke and could quite possibly happen again.

But let's get through this game first.

The Phoenix Suns are not a fluke. They’re the BEST team in the NBA. They’ve done it over 3 seasons under Monty now.



Since the bubble they’re:



☀️ 89-32

☀️ 74% Win Percentage

☀️8-0 in the Bubble

☀️ Western Conference Champs

☀️ Second longest win streak in franchise history — Espo (@Espo) November 27, 2021

