Suns vs. Pelicans: News and notes on the Game 5 NBA playoff matchup

The Phoenix Suns are heading into a pivotal Game 5 where they hope to take the lead in the now ties series with the New Orleans Pelicans.

PHOENIX — It's a pivotal moment in the Phoenix Suns playoff run. The Suns are tied 2-2 in the first round series with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns, plagued with problems with shooting, rebounding and physicality, lost to the Pelicans 118-103 on Sunday.

While two more games are needed to win the series, Game 5 can prove to be the shift in momentum that the Suns need or it can be a devastating blow to their chances.

How to watch

Tip-off is 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will be televised on TNT with a local broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

Big players

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points and eight rebounds in Game 4 and JaVale McGee followed behind Ayton with 14 points.

Chris Paul was held to just four points in 35 minutes during Game 4. He had 11 assists, but committed three turnovers. In order for the Suns to move to the next round, Paul will need more 19-points-in-the-fourth-quarter games.

For the Pelicans, shooting guard Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.7 points per game over the first 3 games of the series.

What's next?

Game 6 of the series will be played in New Orleans on Thursday, April 28.

The winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz series will be the next opponent for the victor. Dallas leads the series 3-2.

Injuries

Devin Booker remains out for Phoenix. He missed Games 3 and 4 with a grade 1 right hamstring strain suffered in Game 2.

Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He has not played since an ACL injury last season.

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson (foot injury), the top pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Pelicans point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season with an ACL injury.

