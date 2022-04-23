x
Suns

Suns vs. Pelicans: News and notes on the Game 4 NBA playoff matchup

CP3 and Ayton scored 28 points each in Game 3 for a Suns 114-111 win.

NEW ORLEANS — The Phoenix Suns are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night for Game 4 of the first-round NBA playoff series.

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton exploded in Game 3 and led the Suns to a 114-111 victory to take a 2-1 edge in the best of seven series.

How to watch

Tip-off is 6:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The game will be televised on TNT with a local broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

Big players

The biggest weapons for the Suns are Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Both recorded double-doubles in the Game 3 win, both scoring 28 points. 

Ayton was clicking from tip-off, scoring 21 of his 28 points in the first half. 

Paul did the majority of the team's damage in the fourth quarter, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

For the Pelicans, shooting guard Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.7 points per game over the first 3 games of the series.

What's next?

Game 5 of the series will be played in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 26.

The winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz series will be the next opponent for the victor. The series is tied 2-2.

Injuries

  • Devin Booker remains out for Phoenix. He missed Game 3 with a grade 1 right hamstring strain suffered in Game 2. 
  • Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He has not played since an ACL injury last season.
  • The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson (foot injury), the top pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.
  • Pelicans point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season with an ACL injury.

