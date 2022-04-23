Suns vs. Pelicans: News and notes on the Game 4 NBA playoff matchup

CP3 and Ayton scored 28 points each in Game 3 for a Suns 114-111 win.

NEW ORLEANS — The Phoenix Suns are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night for Game 4 of the first-round NBA playoff series.

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton exploded in Game 3 and led the Suns to a 114-111 victory to take a 2-1 edge in the best of seven series.

How to watch

Tip-off is 6:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The game will be televised on TNT with a local broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

Big players

The biggest weapons for the Suns are Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton. Both recorded double-doubles in the Game 3 win, both scoring 28 points.

Ayton was clicking from tip-off, scoring 21 of his 28 points in the first half.

Paul did the majority of the team's damage in the fourth quarter, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

For the Pelicans, shooting guard Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.7 points per game over the first 3 games of the series.

What's next?

Game 5 of the series will be played in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 26.

The winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz series will be the next opponent for the victor. The series is tied 2-2.

Injuries

Devin Booker remains out for Phoenix. He missed Game 3 with a grade 1 right hamstring strain suffered in Game 2.

Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He has not played since an ACL injury last season.

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson (foot injury), the top pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Pelicans point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season with an ACL injury.

