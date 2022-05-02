Suns vs. Mavericks: Semifinals Game 1 news and notes

The Phoenix Suns are pushing closer to a championship ring. Next on the list is the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — After a nail-biting first round series, the Phoenix Suns are one step closer to championship lane.

The Suns are entering the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks, a team that has shown they can push through adversity just as much as Phoenix.

Both teams have shown their will to win so far in the playoffs. While the Suns were giving their all to make it out the first round without star guard Devin Booker, the Mavericks found themselves in a similar predicament missing their own superstar Luka Doncic.

Despite the adversity, the Suns are heavily favored to win the series. The last time the Mavericks topped the Suns was in 2019.

How to watch

Tip-off is 7 p.m. Monday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will be televised on TNT with a local broadcast on Bally Sports Arizona.

Big players

Mikal Bridges exploded in the last two games of the first round. He shot 70% from the field in Game 5 and still was putting up numbers on the defensive end.

Fans can look forward to seeing a Bridges-Doncic matchup during this series.

Chris Paul continues to prove why he's called the "Point God." In the Suns' victorious Game 6 match up, Paul went off, shooting 14-14 and contributing five rebounds and eight assists. This type of behavior should be expected from Paul as the Suns inch closer to the Finals.

For the Mavericks, guard Jalen Brunson was one of the team's best offensive options while Doncic was out during the first round. He averaged 27.8 points in the series against the Utah Jazz and still came in clutch even after Doncic returned.

Injuries

Despite his return to the court, Booker's health will be closely watched after his hamstring injury in Game 2 of the first round.

Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He has not played since an ACL injury last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been out for Dallas with a foot injury since March.

Sports