How to watch Suns vs. Mavericks Game 5 and more

The Suns are looking to bounce back from two road losses and take the lead in the series.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are tied with the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, much to Suns fans' frustrations.

After losing two games back to back, including Game 4 where the Mavericks hit 20 3-pointers, the Suns are looking to take the lead in the series during Game 5 to eventually advance to the conference finals.

How to watch

Game 5 will be streamed and televised on TNT at 7 p.m.

The game will be hosted at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Summary

Phoenix is once again in a tough spot during the playoffs after having a 2-0 lead to start the Semifinals then falling 0-2 on the road.

This is the fourth NBA playoff series for Dallas’ Luka Doncic and all have been tied 2-2 going into Game 5, meaning Doncic knows how to advance past these situations. The Suns are trying to avoid what would be their first three-game losing streak of the season.

The Suns' Chris Paul had two rough games in Dallas, fouling out of Game 4, and his day got worse amid allegations that members of his family were harassed by fans at the game.

Paul averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 assists and five fouls per game in Phoenix’s two losses in Dallas. The incident with his family — a video surfaced of Paul yelling “I’ll see you later!” at a young fan, though it was not clear what transpired beforehand — left the Mavericks calling whatever happened unacceptable.

But the on-court struggles happened before whatever off-court incident occurred, after Paul fouled out of a game for the first time this season and had more fouls than points in that game.

Injuries

Dario Saric is the only injured player on the Suns roster. He hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot in January. He is unlikely to return this year.

What’s next?

The series will switch back to Dallas on Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The winner of this series will face either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

