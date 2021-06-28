Locked On: Suns vs. Clippers game 5 preview

The Suns will likely want to improve from the rock fight that was Game Four, there is also a certain level of pride in being able to win a grind-it-out contes

PHOENIX — It’s been nearly 30 years since the Phoenix Suns were in this position.

After winning a slugfest on the road on Saturday, the Suns return to the Valley tonight with a chance to close out the Los Angeles Clippers and return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

The Suns have not had an elimination game at home in these playoffs, having finished off the Lakers and Nuggets on the road. The city will readily welcome them home, having sold out the entire lower level of Phoenix Suns Arena during Saturday’s Road Rally and with a sea of purple and orange filling the streets downtown throughout the weekend.

“I ain’t get a chance to feel that energy in Game One and Two,” said Chris Paul of the energy heading into Game Five. “I’m excited to go back to Phoenix.”

Though the Suns will likely want to improve from the rock fight that was Game Four, there is also a certain level of pride in being able to win a grind-it-out contest -- one that was the lowest-scoring game of the entire 2020-21 NBA season so far. Still, an immense amount of fortitude will be required to close out a gutsy, veteran Clippers team.

“It gets harder and harder as you go,” head coach Monty Williams said after Sunday’s practice. “(But) there is more familiarity with the situation than there was when the playoffs started for sure, just because we have so many guys that haven’t been in this situation.”

To maintain focus, Williams decided to have the Suns practice on Sunday, which is a customary day off in the NBA, especially if travel is involved. The session was fairly routine, nothing too intense, but Williams didn’t want his players to be distracted by any noise or second-guessing heading into a big Game Five.

“Our guys understand how important every possession is, every film session, all that stuff that allows you to have success in the games,” Williams said, “so from that standpoint, having been through it with a group of guys who are doing it for the first time, maybe that breeds confidence.”

It’s that sticktoitiveness that, more than most elements of on-court strategy, tends to determine who wins decisive games deep in the NBA playoffs. Williams loves to use words like “relentlessness,” ”poise,” and “force” to describe the personality of his Suns, and Paul believes the team has fed off that all postseason.

“That ball can bounce either way,” Paul said, “and Mont has been detail-oriented all season.”

In a series in which they’ve consistently enforced their will on Los Angeles, if the Suns bring their focus and hustle back home on Monday, they should be able to get the ball to bounce their way again.

