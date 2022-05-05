Suns take the road aiming for 3-0 series lead

After a dominant game 2 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead come Friday night.

DALLAS — “We have a saying 'reps remove doubt,' Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams said. “You have to lean on the work you put in and I think that creates more equity and trust within the team.”

Williams was referring to the hot shooting streak this team is currently on throughout the majority of the postseason. The Suns have shot 50 plus percent from the field in 8 straight playoff games, including a scorching 65 percent in the team’s Game 2 win over Dallas.

“Even when guys aren’t shooting the ball well, they have to trust their shot because of the work they put in,” Williams said.

That seems to be working quite well as the Suns are looking to take a dominant series win over Dallas in enemy territory. For the record, no team has ever won an NBA playoff series when facing a 3-0 series hole.

Guard Cameron Johnson believes the experience from last year’s title run certainly has a positive impact now in 2022.

“It helps a lot because our continuity keeps us on the same page,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen a lot of things already, so being able to adjust on the fly and make plays as they come is big for us as a team.”

To sweeten the pot a little bit more, the Suns will play Game 3 on Chris Paul’s 37th birthday!

Coach Williams said while they celebrate birthdays and milestones amongst the team, this squad is focused on the task at hand and that’s taking care of business in Dallas on Friday night.

12 Sports