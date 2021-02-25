Suns star Devin Booker added to NBA All-Star team

PHOENIX — Devin Booker is heading to the NBA All-Star Game after all.
The NBA All Star Game account tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Suns' star shooting guard will be replacing Lakers big man Anthony Davis on the Western Conference All-Star team.
Booker, 24, was snubbed yet again from the original lineup that was announced on Tuesday, much to the dismay of other athletes across the league.
Booker has been averaging nearly 25 points per game as the Suns stand in prime playoff contention at 20-10 in a loaded Western Conference.
He'll be representing Phoenix alongside veteran point guard Chris Paul who was named in his 11th All-Star selection.
Davis is out for at least four weeks after suffering a calf strain and aggravating his Achilles tendinosis in his right leg last week.
This is just the second All-Star selection of Booker's career.
The NBA All-Star game is scheduled for Sunday, March 7, 2021.