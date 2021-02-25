Suns star Devin Booker added to NBA All-Star team

Devin Booker will head to the NBA All-Star Game after all, replacing Anthony Davis.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker is heading to the NBA All-Star Game after all.

The NBA All Star Game account tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the Suns' star shooting guard will be replacing Lakers big man Anthony Davis on the Western Conference All-Star team.

Phoenix @Suns Guard @DevinBook has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Lakers Forward Anthony Davis in the 2021 #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/b9UDEC6rTZ — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 25, 2021

Booker, 24, was snubbed yet again from the original lineup that was announced on Tuesday, much to the dismay of other athletes across the league.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

Booker has been averaging nearly 25 points per game as the Suns stand in prime playoff contention at 20-10 in a loaded Western Conference.

He'll be representing Phoenix alongside veteran point guard Chris Paul who was named in his 11th All-Star selection.

Davis is out for at least four weeks after suffering a calf strain and aggravating his Achilles tendinosis in his right leg last week.

This is just the second All-Star selection of Booker's career.