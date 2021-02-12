x
Suns

Suns push past Pistons, win franchise-record 18th straight

The Suns set a new team record and improved on their NBA-best record, despite star Devin Booker missing the game due to an injured hamstring
Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee shouts after a Suns defensive stop against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne both scored 19 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to their franchise-record 18th win in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons 114-103. 

Johnson and Payne sparked a stellar effort from the Suns bench, which finished with 48 points. 

Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix improved to 19-3 for the season. 

Phoenix won despite not having leading scorer Devin Booker for the first time this season. 

The two-time All-Star suffered a left hamstring injury in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors. 

