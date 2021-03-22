Suns point guard Chris Paul dishes 10,000th assist to move to sixth all time

Paul earned his 10,000th assist when he threw a perfect alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton for a dunk.

PHOENIX — Chris Paul became the sixth player in NBA history to pass 10,000 career assists on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old matched a feat that's only been done by John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Mark Jackson and Magic Johnson.

Paul earned his 10,000th assist when he threw a perfect alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton for a dunk.

Paul, who the Suns traded for prior to this season, is still playing at a high level in his 16th season and made his 11th All-Star team earlier this year. He's averaging about 16 points and nine assists per game.

Paul will now look to chase down Magic Johnson (1,141 assists) for fifth all time.

The Suns (28-13) defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Phoenix on Sunday night 111-94.

The Suns are sitting in the second spot in the Western Conference, just two games back of the Utah Jazz and one game ahead of the Lakers.