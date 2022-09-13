Suns owner Robert Sarver fined $10 million, suspended from organization for a year by NBA

The announcement comes nearly a near after the NBA launched an investigation into Sarver after accusations of workplace racism and sexism.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

The NBA has released the findings of an investigation launched nearly a year ago into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after an ESPN.com article accused him of racism and sexism in the workplace.

During the investigation, the NBA held interviews with 320 people including current and former employees, and reviewed over 80,000 documents and other materials.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

The findings seemingly confirm many of the accusations, including Sarver using the N-word, treating female employees in an unequal way, and making sex-related and physical appearance comments towards female employees.

As a result of the findings, the association has suspended Sarver from all NBA or WNBA activities for a year and fined the manager the maximum penalty of $10 million. Sarver has also been ordered to complete a training program focused on appropriate workplace conduct.

"The statements and conduct described in the findings of the independent investigations are troubling and disappointing," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

The NBA today issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/jjlBK771PT — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 13, 2022

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.





More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

12 Sports