Suns ready to make history on Sunday with win No. 63

The 1992-93 NBA Finals team set the record after finishing the season 62-20

PHOENIX — The 2021-22 Phoenix Suns will no doubt be on top of the list of greatest teams in franchise history.

On Sunday, against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Suns can sit alone on top of the franchise with their 63rd win of the season.

Two teams in Suns' history have reached this mark and both finished the season 62-20; the 1992-93 team and the 2004-05 team.

The 1992-93 team led by Charles Barkley went on to the franchise's second NBA Finals, losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Phoenix has dominated all season with seven Suns averaging double-figures in points led by three-time All-Star Devin Booker at 24.6 points per game, according to ESPN.

At 62-15, Phoenix has a chance to win out in the last five games of the season and finish the season with five wins past the current record.

But first, all eyes will be on Sunday's matchup for that record-breaking win No. 63.

But the team will have to do it without some key players. Coach Monty Williams told reporters that he will rest Booker and Deandre Ayton for the game.

Jae Crowder will also be out with soreness in his right ankle.