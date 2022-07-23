x
Suns

Report: Suns, Monty Williams agree to long-term extension

Specific details on the extension are not yet known. The reigning Coach of the Year had two years left on his original deal.
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams () in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Monty Williams have reportedly agreed to a long-term extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year had two years left on his original deal. The new deal moves him under contract for "several more years", ESPN said.

In three seasons, Williams' coaching record is 149-78 including a franchise-setting 64-win season last year. He helped turn a franchise around that had only won 19 games the season prior to him taking the job.

Specific details on the extension have not been released yet. The team has also not made the deal official yet.

