Report: Suns, Monty Williams agree to long-term extension

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Monty Williams have reportedly agreed to a long-term extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The reigning NBA Coach of the Year had two years left on his original deal. The new deal moves him under contract for "several more years", ESPN said.
In three seasons, Williams' coaching record is 149-78 including a franchise-setting 64-win season last year. He helped turn a franchise around that had only won 19 games the season prior to him taking the job.
Specific details on the extension have not been released yet. The team has also not made the deal official yet.
Sports
Arizona sports
The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.
The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.
The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.