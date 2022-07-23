Report: Suns, Monty Williams agree to long-term extension

Specific details on the extension are not yet known. The reigning Coach of the Year had two years left on his original deal.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Monty Williams have reportedly agreed to a long-term extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year had two years left on his original deal. The new deal moves him under contract for "several more years", ESPN said.

In three seasons, Williams' coaching record is 149-78 including a franchise-setting 64-win season last year. He helped turn a franchise around that had only won 19 games the season prior to him taking the job.

Specific details on the extension have not been released yet. The team has also not made the deal official yet.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has agreed on a long-term contract extension. Williams, the NBA’s coach of the year, had two years left on his original five-year deal — and now moves under contract for several more seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2022

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.