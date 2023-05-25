Suns, Mercury put in bids to host future All-Star games

Phoenix has not hosted an All-Star games event in many years.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have submitted formal bids to host future All-Star games within the next few years.

The teams are partnering with the City of Phoenix to engage the NBA and WNBA on bringing the sporting event back to the Valley. Phoenix last hosted an NBA All-Star game in 2009 and the last WNBA All-Star game was in 2014.

“Phoenix is one of the great basketball cities in the world and the perfect place to bring together the players and fans to celebrate the sport," Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said the city has world-class sporting facilities and innovative transportation options that can support an All-Star game event.

"I'm excited to support our bids to be a host city, and am looking forward to hearing positive news back from the WNBA and NBA," the mayor said.

The matter will be reviewed by the Phoenix City Council during a meeting next week.

Up to Speed

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.