The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury will have a new training facility next year.

The teams broke ground on the new building that will be at 44th Street and Camelback Road on Wednesday. It is expected to be completed by late summer 2020.

The two-story building spans 50,000 feet and will have training, recovery and recreation areas for the players.

Players will have 24-hour access to the building.

Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver tells 12 News he took input from current and former players while designing the facility.

He said he met with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to get their input. Booker helped designed the interior.