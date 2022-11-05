Everything you need to know about Suns-Mavericks Game 6

So far in the series, each team has won when playing at home.

DALLAS — The Phoenix Suns can secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

But they need to beat the Dallas Mavericks on the team’s homecourt.

How to watch

The game will be televised and streamed on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m. The game will be hosted at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Summary

Phoenix dominated Game 5 in a 110-80 victory at the Footprint Center. So far, each team has won when playing at home.

Monty Williams, the newly-named NBA Coach of the Year, made key defensive adjustments that frustrated the Mavericks offense that overwhelmed the Suns in games 3 and 4.

A major change in the blowout win was Bismack Biyombo and Landry Shamet receiving significant playing time over JaVale McGee and Cam Payne.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker continues to power the team’s offense along with strong help from Deandre Ayton.

Dallas was 8-of-32 on three-point shooting, a statistic that head coach Jason Kidd promises to change.

What’s next?

If the Suns win, the team will advance to the Western Conference Finals.

A loss would force a Game 7 in Phoenix on Sunday, May 15.

The winner will face the victors of the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies series.

Injuries

After hurting his shoulder, Suns starting forward Jae Crowder exited in the fourth quarter of Game 5. It’s unknown how serious the injury is.

Dario Saric remains out for Phoenix. He hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury last season.

Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. has been out since breaking his foot in January. He is not expected to return this season.

