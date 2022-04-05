News and notes for Suns-Mavericks Game 4

The Phoenix Suns lead the Western Conference Semifinals 2-1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — The Phoenix Suns are facing off against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday.

How to watch

Game 4 will be streamed and televised on ESPN at 12:30 p.m.

The game will be hosted at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Summary

After taking the first two games of the series, the Phoenix Suns fell to other Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 103-94 to cut their series lead to 2-1.

Behind the strength of a sold-out crowd at American Airlines Center, Dallas' offense returned in full strength, shooting at a 44% mark.

Jalen Brunson's 28-point performance was welcomed, especially to Luka Doncic, who had been carrying the Mavericks offense to begin the series.

The Suns streak of seven straight playoff games of making over half of their shots, they went 40-for-90.

Jae Crowder led the team with 19 points and hit five three-pointers. Devin Booker followed with 18 points.

Injuries

Dario Saric is the only injured player on the Suns roster. He hasn’t played since suffering an ACL injury last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. broke his foot in January. He is unlikely to return this year.

What’s next?

The series will switch back to Phoenix on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

The winner of this series will face either the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Finals.

12 Sports