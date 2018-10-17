PHOENIX — Time to rise! The Phoenix Suns are set to tip off their new season Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

But before we hit the hardwood, Tom Chambers and the Suns Gorilla stopped by Studio 12A to talk about what’s new with the squad this year.

Team 12’s Rachel Cole chatted with Chambers about everything from what to expect on the court from the new guys to the team’s partnership with PayPal.

RELATED: How should the Phoenix Suns measure success this NBA season?

Are you going to the game tonight? Send us your photos on our Facebook page, Twitter feed or Instagram using the hashtag #BeOn12!

MORE: Tom Chambers shows off the updates to the new Suns jerseys

© 2018 KPNX