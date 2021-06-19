'Suns in 4 Guy' collector's figure available now

An Arizona native toymaker created a frenzy with his collector's item action figure as the Suns head to the Western Conference finals.

PHOENIX — The phrase "Suns in 4" can be heard all around The Valley as Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and company are just four wins away from their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1993.

This phrase can also be heard at the end of Phoenix Sun's fan Nick McKellar's viral video fighting a Denver Nugget fan.

The video has been seen by sports fans everywhere and even caught the eye of Devin Booker, who appreciated the fan's loyalty so much he gifted him an autographed jersey and tickets to a Western Conference Finals game.

The popularity of the video has now moved into the action figure world. McKellar will forever remember when he was trending throughout the sports world thanks to toymaker Zach Pollard.

"He's immortalized in plastic," said Pollard.

The Arizona native gained interest in creating action figures by collecting toys that would bring back that nostalgic feeling from the 80s and 90s. Pollard makes his toys by finding material from thrift stores, eBay, or by getting vintage action figure toys and disassembling everything to make something different by hand.

Recycling at its finest.

It usually takes Pollard an entire day to create an action figure. But for this piece, he made his last piece in five hours to stay relevant to the buzz around the internet and sports world.

And relevant he is! Pollard's creation gained the attention of thousands on social media.

His inbox has poured in with requests of people hoping to buy this one-of-a-kind collector's item. He admits he's never seen any of his pieces gain the attention and recognition as much as this one.

Pollard is now unable to decide how much to sell it for and to who. Now to make things easier, he's holding a five-day auction on eBay. The auction is live and started at 99 cents, but is now up to $4,000. Prospective buyers are able to bid on the item until 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.

The now highly sought-after toymaker is unsure how high bidding will get.

Pollard reached out to McKellar to offer him half of his earnings before placing the collector's figure on the market. McKellar was pleasantly shocked when Pollard told him about the creation. Instead of taking the money, McKellar bargained with Pollard for another action figure to be made just for him.

There will only be two "Suns in 4 Guy" action figures with a deal set, and half of the proceeds from the auction will go to a local charity.

Pollard believes that McKellar is the Phoenix Suns' lucky charm and will beat the Los Angeles Clippers in 4.

The Suns's have multiple upcoming playoff games, including:

Game 1 Sunday, June 20 @ 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 Tuesday, June 22 @ 8p.m.

Game 3 Thursday, June 24 @ 8p.m.

Game 4 Saturday, June 26 @ 8p.m.

Game 5* Monday, June 28 @ 8 p.m.

Game 6* Wednesday, June 30 @ 8p.m.

Game 7* Friday, July 2 @ 8p.m.

*If necessary

