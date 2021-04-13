Suns hit record-tying 18 3s in half, beat Rockets 126-120

The Suns finished with a franchise-record 25 3-pointers. Jae Crowder led the team with eight.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns grabbed their eighth-straight win at home on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, thanks to a sharp performance from behind the 3-point line.

The Suns tied an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 126-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Jae Crowder scored 26 points, and was 8-for-12 from three. Devin Booker added 24 points while DeAndre Ayton had 18 points.

The Suns finished with a franchise-record 25 3-pointers and the Rockets added 17. The combined total of 42 3s was one shy of an NBA record.

The Suns jumped out to an 81-58 lead by halftime after making 18 of 24 (75%) 3s.

Houston would narrow the gap in the fourth quarter though. Christian Wood led the Rockets with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. added 22 points.