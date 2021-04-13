Suns hit record-tying 18 3s in half, beat Rockets 126-120

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns grabbed their eighth-straight win at home on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, thanks to a sharp performance from behind the 3-point line.
The Suns tied an NBA record with 18 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 126-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Jae Crowder scored 26 points, and was 8-for-12 from three. Devin Booker added 24 points while DeAndre Ayton had 18 points.
The Suns finished with a franchise-record 25 3-pointers and the Rockets added 17. The combined total of 42 3s was one shy of an NBA record.
The Suns jumped out to an 81-58 lead by halftime after making 18 of 24 (75%) 3s.
Houston would narrow the gap in the fourth quarter though. Christian Wood led the Rockets with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. added 22 points.
The Suns have won nine of 10 and improved to 38-15. They'll play the Miami Heat in Phoenix on Tuesday night, their second back-to-back in six days.