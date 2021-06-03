Suns guard Devin Booker will miss NBA All-Star game after spraining knee

Booker is considered day-to-day and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will miss this weekend's NBA All-Star game due to an injury, the NBA announced Friday night.

Booker, who himself replaced injured Lakers center Anthony Davis, is being held out due to a left knee sprain that doesn’t appear to be serious.

The 24-year-old shooting guard briefly left Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors and finished the team's 120-98 victory with a wrapped knee.

Welp. No Book at the All-Star game. He banged his knee in the first half of last night’s game. Went to the locker room, came back with a wrap on his knee, but then returned to the game. My guess is that the #Suns are being cautious. #12Sports https://t.co/2bdh0pRx0d — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 6, 2021

He’s now considered day-to-day and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Booker had been averaging 24.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while leading the squad to a 24-11 record that’s good for second place in the Western Conference.

He was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month earlier this week and this weekend’s exhibition would have been his second All-Star game.

Booker was replaced on the Western Conference All-Star team roster and the 3-point contest by Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr.

Sports