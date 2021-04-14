Suns get big night from bench, cruise past Heat 106-86

The Suns bench put up 65 points, helping Phoenix breeze by Miami 106-86 on Tuesday night.

It was the 10th win in 11 games for Phoenix as they remain just 1.5 games out of first place in the Western Conference behind the Utah Jazz.

Four backups scored in double figures, including Cam Johnson (15 points), Payne (14), Torrey Craig (14) and Dario Saric (13). Jevon Carter added nine points on three 3-pointers.

It was a quiet night for the stars. Devin Booker finished with 12 points and Chris Paul had five points and nine assists. DeAndre Ayton, however, finished with 19 points and 13 boards.

It was a positive night for the reserves as the Suns are somewhere between vying for the No. 1 seed and figuring out the playoff rotation.

The playoffs are quickly approaching as there is just about one month of regular season play to go. Phoenix (39-15) plays home games against the Kings and the Spurs to wrap up the week.