Suns game will have late start after suspicious package delays Heat-Hawks game in Atlanta

The Phoenix Suns game will be slightly delayed Friday after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta delaying the Heat vs. Hawks game.

ATLANTA — The Phoenix Suns game will be delayed Friday after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena in Atlanta delaying the Heat-Hawks game.

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation. Fans were prevented from entering the arena until officials made sure there was no danger.

The Suns tweeted out Friday afternoon the game, which was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., has been delayed to 7 p.m. due to the delay in the Heat-Hawks game.

UPDATE: Suns-Pelicans has been delayed to a 7PM PT tip-off. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) April 22, 2022

Atlanta Police said there was "no threat detected" and the suspicious package has been removed.

