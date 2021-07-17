Suns fall to Bucks at home 123-119

The Phoenix Suns lost their third consecutive game to Bucks 123-119. Now the Bucks are one game away from becoming NBA Champs.

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Bucks lead the series against the Phonix Suns, 3-2 after the Suns lose at home 123-119.

A home team has won every game so far during this series, until today.

First Half

The Suns began Game 5 playing much faster than Wednesday night's road game.

The Bucks handed the Suns an easy transition in the first quarter, allowing Jae Crowder to gain eight points. The Suns were ultimately able to collect 11 points from the Bucks turnover.

Phoenix maintained the game's tempo until midway through the half when Milwaukee returned to tie the game after trailing by 16.

Coming off a harsh Game 4, Jrue Holiday started the half shooting spectacularly despite heading to the bench early in the half with two fouls. He gained 14 in the second quarter alone, finishing the half with 18 points, 2 rebounds and 7 assists.

Devin Booker led the Suns in the half with 15 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist.

Deandre Ayton had 12 points, 4 rebounds, 0 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

The Bucks lead at the half 64-61.

Second Half

The Suns' tempo slowed down to start the half, but both Booker and Holiday were still hot and seemed to exchange turns trading baskets. Although Booker seemingly carried the Suns early in the half, Ayton started becoming a factor.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Head Coach Monty Williams said his team needed to be 'relentless and resilient,' and they were. It came down to the wire, similarly to Game 4.

It was a one-point game, 120-119, with less than 20 seconds to go. Booker looked to help his team earn a lead by driving in the paint, leaned in, pump-faked and Holiday came behind and stole the ball and assisted Antetokounmpo to a daggering alley-oop and a three-point lead.

Antetokounmpo's dunk would seal the lead and allow the Bucks to solidify their first road victory of the series, 123-119.

Booker led the Suns in scoring, closing the game with 40 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

While Holiday was a crucial factor in Game 5, Antetokounmpo would lead Milwaukee to victory with 32 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.